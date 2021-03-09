S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCPPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $5.90 on Tuesday. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through First-Party Data Practice, Content, and Programmatic segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

