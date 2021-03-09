SAFE DEAL Trading Up 44% This Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00006213 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 44% higher against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $589,773.25 and $96,048.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

