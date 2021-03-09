Safe Haven (SHA) Market Cap Reaches $15.88 Million

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $15.88 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded up 53.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $241.15 or 0.00444638 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.