Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $0.36

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. Safe has a market capitalization of $7.49 million and $70,200.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001338 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 68.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 203.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 130.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

