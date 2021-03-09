SafeCoin Trading 27% Higher Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $1,533.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0751 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,187.44 or 0.99682152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00037895 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00012249 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.81 or 0.00431953 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.50 or 0.00896801 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00298720 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.15 or 0.00094100 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.85 or 0.00040199 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005710 BTC.

About SafeCoin

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

