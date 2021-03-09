SafeInsure (SINS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $9,263.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 9th. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $336,768.53 and approximately $9,263.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00028328 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000799 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 267% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,415,395 coins. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.