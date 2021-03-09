SafePal (SFP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $229.30 Million

SafePal (CURRENCY:SFP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 9th. SafePal has a total market capitalization of $229.30 million and $48.50 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafePal has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One SafePal coin can currently be bought for $2.12 or 0.00003909 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
SafePal Coin Profile
SFP is a Proof of Staked Authority (PoSA) coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.
SafePal Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.
