Safex Token (SFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10,902.00

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safex Token has a total market cap of $25.19 million and $10,902.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safex Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000411 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded up 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 68.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Safex Token Token Profile

SFT is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

