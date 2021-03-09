Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Acquired by Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.

Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,188 shares during the quarter. Sage Therapeutics accounts for 7.2% of Asymmetry Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.35% of Sage Therapeutics worth $15,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $76.98 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $73.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

