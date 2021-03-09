SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.51% from the company’s current price.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.36.

Shares of NYSE SAIL opened at $52.26 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,213.79 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.54.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. Research analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $37,929.87. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,209.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,512,881.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock worth $6,289,598. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,038,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 2,918.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after buying an additional 387,726 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

