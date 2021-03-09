SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

3/1/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “

2/16/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $65.00.

1/8/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. 28,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,292.71 and a beta of 2.01.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,031,381 shares in the company, valued at $64,512,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,209.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 110,681 shares of company stock valued at $6,289,598 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $245,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $415,000.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

