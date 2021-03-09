SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SailPoint Technologies (NYSE: SAIL) in the last few weeks:
- 3/8/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – SailPoint Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/3/2021 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “
- 2/18/2021 – SailPoint Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a provider of enterprise identity governance solutions. The Company’s products and services include Open Identity Platform, Cloud-based Identity Governance, On-premises Identity Governance, Data Access Governance, Identity Analytics, Healthcare Identity Solutions and Federal Identity Solutions. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. is based in Austin, United States. “
- 2/16/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $53.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $55.00 to $65.00.
- 1/8/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2021 – SailPoint Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $53.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SAIL traded up $2.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. 28,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,112,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $64.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,292.71 and a beta of 2.01.
SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $245,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 71.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter valued at $415,000.
SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.
