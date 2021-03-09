salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Srinivas Tallapragada Sells 5,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Srinivas Tallapragada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,082,500.00.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.53. The stock had a trading volume of 9,720,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,740. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

