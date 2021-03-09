salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,301 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total transaction of $71,789.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $213.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.55. The stock has a market cap of $195.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

