salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,357 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $210.76 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

