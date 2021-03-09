salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 338,000 shares during the period. salesforce.com makes up about 2.4% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $63,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,060,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 99,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $22,123,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $2,429,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $212.57 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

