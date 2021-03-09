salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,471 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $32,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. KeyCorp began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $272.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.62.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,734 shares of company stock valued at $16,313,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $212.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $194.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

