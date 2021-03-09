salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Raised to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRM. Raymond James increased their price target on salesforce.com from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Pritchard Capital lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, OTR Global raised salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $210.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.55. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $2,429,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,997,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total transaction of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,734 shares of company stock worth $16,313,238. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

