Sana Biotechnology, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SANA) Quiet Period Set To End on March 16th

Sana Biotechnology’s (NASDAQ:SANA) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, March 16th. Sana Biotechnology had issued 23,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $587,500,000 based on an initial share price of $25.00. During Sana Biotechnology’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SANA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SANA opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. Sana Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

