Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates Market Perform Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $143.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.59% from the company’s previous close.

PXD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $163.59 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $165.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 160.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,352,363.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $402,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 672 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.