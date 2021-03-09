Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall Purchases 10,000 Shares

Sangoma Technologies Co. (CVE:STC) Senior Officer William Wignall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,921,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,782,824.25.

Shares of CVE:STC traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.05. The company had a trading volume of 88,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,088. The firm has a market capitalization of C$451.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.17. Sangoma Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.50.

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$35.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.79 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sangoma Technologies Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Sangoma Technologies from C$3.80 to C$4.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Sangoma Technologies Company Profile

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

