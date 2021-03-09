Sanjay Mirchandani Sells 5,000 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,556 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,638. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.58. The stock had a trading volume of 442,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,668. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $72.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -94.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,057,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438,098 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after purchasing an additional 245,009 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $13,031,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 725,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,610,000 after purchasing an additional 212,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $247,463,000 after purchasing an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

