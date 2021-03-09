Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.56

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.56 and last traded at $39.23, with a volume of 1832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.78.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Sanmina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

