Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo Sells 50,000 Shares

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ) Director Arturo Préstamo Elizondo sold 50,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total value of C$18,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,475,441 shares in the company, valued at C$3,505,913.17.

On Friday, March 5th, Arturo Préstamo Elizondo sold 14,000 shares of Santacruz Silver Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total value of C$4,620.00.

Shares of CVE SCZ traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.33. 988,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,976. Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$84.27 million and a PE ratio of -3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.33.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

