Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) to post $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Santander Consumer USA posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13,900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.57. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on SC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Santander Consumer USA has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $27.24. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.59.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

