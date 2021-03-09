Sapien Reaches Market Cap of $793,499.33 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sapien coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Sapien has a market cap of $793,499.33 and approximately $497.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00057026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.29 or 0.00783234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00027010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00065885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003851 BTC.

SPN is a coin. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 221,794,160 coins. Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . The official website for Sapien is www.sapien.network . The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapien is a customizable, democratized social news platform capable of rewarding millions of content creators and curators without any centralized intermediaries. Sapien is powered by an ERC20 compliant cryptocurrency called SPN. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapien using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

