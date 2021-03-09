Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAR shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 21.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SAR opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 54.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 25th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

