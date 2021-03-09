Sartorius Stedim Biotech (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) Trading Down 6.2%

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDMHF) traded down 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $410.45 and last traded at $410.45. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $437.50.

SDMHF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.96.

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA produces and sells instruments and consumables for the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers various products, such as cell lines; cell culture media; bioreactors; and a range of products for separation, purification, and concentration processes, as well as products and systems for storage and transportation of intermediate and finished biological products.

