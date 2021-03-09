Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.10.

Get Satsuma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,548. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 1.45. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel therapeutic product for the acute treatment of migraine. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with a proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.