SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,959 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SBA Communications worth $39,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in SBA Communications by 197.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 7,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares in the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $247.07. The company had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,564. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,614.49 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.88. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $205.20 and a 1-year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

