Scala Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,742.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Scala has traded up 99.8% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and $23,742.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scala coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.58 or 0.00543079 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00071123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.61 or 0.00061966 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00077558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $289.79 or 0.00534244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00077195 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 13,621,929,177 coins and its circulating supply is 9,821,929,177 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.)”

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

