Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $41.35 on Monday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.88.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

