Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.05 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will post sales of $5.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.96 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $7.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger will report full year sales of $21.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.24 billion to $22.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $24.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.48 billion to $25.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Schlumberger.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.65.

Schlumberger stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. Schlumberger has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

In other news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $249,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 51,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,691 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

