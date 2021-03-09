Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report released on Sunday, March 7th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schnitzer Steel Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $492.11 million during the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $41.65 on Tuesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.42 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHN. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 32,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 319.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

