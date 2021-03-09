Schroders (LON:SDRC) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,495.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,495 ($32.60) and last traded at GBX 2,425 ($31.68), with a volume of 140 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,420 ($31.62).

The company has a quick ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,337.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,124.24. The company has a market capitalization of £6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.29.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.