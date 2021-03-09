Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SHNWF. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of SHNWF stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.52. Schroders has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

