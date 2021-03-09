Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stake Cut by Artal Group S.A.

Artal Group S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 797,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Schrödinger comprises about 1.4% of Artal Group S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Artal Group S.A. owned approximately 1.15% of Schrödinger worth $63,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,092,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in Schrödinger in the third quarter worth about $27,596,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after acquiring an additional 275,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 86.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 239,188 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Schrödinger during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,975,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 90,748 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $6,019,314.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 276,250 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $31,431,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 896,865 shares of company stock worth $86,601,827.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

Schrödinger stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.60. 43,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,297. Schrödinger, Inc. has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $117.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.87 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

