Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,574,728 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 8.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 9.93% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $2,344,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after acquiring an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 650,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.02. 107,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,630. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

