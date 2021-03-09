Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,665,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084,703 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 6.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 13.18% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,754,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,505. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.25 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

