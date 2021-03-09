Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) is Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,696,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057,230 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.0% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned 25.31% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $2,065,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

SCHV traded up $0.67 on Monday, hitting $63.96. 8,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,086. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.