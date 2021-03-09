Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.00

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.69, with a volume of 312 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.83.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,784,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,616,000 after purchasing an additional 88,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,864,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after purchasing an additional 58,599 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 69,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,982,000 after purchasing an additional 51,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.