Science Group (LON:SAG) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Science Group plc (LON:SAG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at GBX 315 ($4.12), but opened at GBX 330 ($4.31). Science Group shares last traded at GBX 339.30 ($4.43), with a volume of 57,291 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of £139.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 273.57.

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

