Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Science Group stock opened at GBX 339.30 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Science Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.57. The company has a market capitalization of £139.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76.

About Science Group

Science Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers science and technology-based consultancy services in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides applied science, product development, technology advisory, and regulatory services to medical, food and beverage, consumer, industrial, oil and gas, chemical, energy, and consumer sectors.

