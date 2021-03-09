Science Group plc (LON:SAG) Increases Dividend to GBX 4 Per Share

Science Group plc (LON:SAG) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Science Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Science Group stock opened at GBX 339.30 ($4.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Science Group has a 52 week low of GBX 161 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 340 ($4.44). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 319.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 273.57. The company has a market capitalization of £139.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76.
About Science Group
