SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Analyst Upgrade

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) shares rose 8.7% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $23.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. SciPlay traded as high as $17.05 and last traded at $17.01. 1,347,682 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 828,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.32.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 422,046 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SciPlay in the third quarter worth about $284,000. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.47.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

About SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

