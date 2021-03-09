SciPlay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SCPL)

SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 31,472 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,950% compared to the typical daily volume of 777 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 114,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SCPL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 51,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,472. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.09). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 7.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SciPlay will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.32.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

