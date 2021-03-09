Scotiabank Increases Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $15.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

TCNGF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.66. 900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.79. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Read More: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.