Scott Welch Sells 14,571 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) EVP Scott Welch sold 14,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $2,460,167.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,628.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FIVN stock traded down $7.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $153.81. 1,264,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $201.75.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. Five9’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the third quarter worth $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,267,000 after purchasing an additional 64,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Five9 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.06.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Read More: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.