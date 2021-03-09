Scry.info (DDD) 1-Day Volume Tops $30,288.00

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.41 million and approximately $30,288.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00055431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $417.62 or 0.00781256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00026519 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00065387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Scry.info Token Profile

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.