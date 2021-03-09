Scry.info Market Capitalization Tops $1.58 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 9th. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $25,561.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scry.info has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Scry.info token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00057090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $426.79 or 0.00789960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00009218 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00026297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.15 or 0.00065062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00029978 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a token. Its launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars.

