Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,258 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $10,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. FMR LLC raised its position in SEA by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,614,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,198 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in SEA by 693.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in SEA by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $577,226,000 after buying an additional 566,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $193,320,000 after buying an additional 560,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE opened at $229.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

