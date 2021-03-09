Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up approximately 2.6% of Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.23% of SEA worth $149,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SE. FMR LLC grew its stake in SEA by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,136,219 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,614,765,000 after buying an additional 1,016,198 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in SEA by 693.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $178,679,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in SEA by 54.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,142,572 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $330,065,000 after buying an additional 756,052 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in SEA by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,899,905 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $577,226,000 after buying an additional 566,275 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its position in SEA by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 971,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $193,320,000 after purchasing an additional 560,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SE shares. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on SEA from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA stock opened at $229.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.68. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

